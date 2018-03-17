Which Strathcarron jewel will shine brightest?

Organisers of a jewellery design contest at Strathcarron Hospice say they’ve been overwhelmed by the number of entries from schools - and final judging will take place on Monday.

The competition has been staged with McMaster Jewellers, and students have been designing a white gold and blue topaz pendant which Karen McMaster will both create and donate as a star raffle prize for the hospice’s Ladies Who Lunch event in May.

A spokesperson for Strathcarron said: “It was a tough job, but we have finally whittled it down to six finalists, with the final judging to take place on Monday.

“All of the finalists have now been informed and invited to the Hospice to join us for the judging”.