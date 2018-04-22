Wheel of artistic fortune inspires students

Students from Grangemouth High School had no difficulty identifying a high profile local structure linked to the concept of “energy” - the theme for a major art contest.

And it’s likely one of the area’s most easily-reocgnised sites may feature in some of the entries which will be submitted for the Tesco Bank Art Competition for Schools, whose deadline is on Friday coming.

The competition, which is run by the National Galleries of Scotland and supported by Tesco Bank,

attracts thousands of artworks from children in every area of Scotland each year.

It is open to all pupils from Nursery to S3.

Since 2012 the Tesco Bank Art Competition for Schools has encouraged more than 44,000 young

people to submit their work, and every year the 53 winning entries are displayed at the National

Galleries of Scotland prior to touring across Scotland.

Linda McClelland, Playfair Education Co-ordinator at the National Galleries of Scotland, said:

“We are delighted to bring this year’s secondary school category ‘Energy’ theme to life at the Falkirk

Wheel, and we hope today’s visit will provide some fantastic inspiration for S1-3 entrants.

“Parcels of entries are now arriving at the Gallery on a daily basis and we are very excited to start opening them up.”

Adele Mills, Senior Community Investment Manager, Tesco Bank, added: “It’s been a great day at the Falkirk Wheel seeing the children take inspiration from the remarkable feat of engineering. “

“We hope as many young artists as possible will be inspired to enter to be in with a chance of attending the Prizegiving ceremony in June.”