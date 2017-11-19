Wheel good festive fun with Santa

Scottish Canals have come up with an extra seasonal spin for the Falkirk Wheel this Christmas, with boat trips to Santa’s grotto.

We’re told the wheel will be transformed into a winter wonderland as Mr Claus and his helpers get ready for the big day.

He’ll board the Christmas boat with gifts for all the good girls and boys, and will sing and dance team before they all pose for pictures (elfies?) with the children.

Meanwhile entertainment in the visitor centre will include gingerbread decorating, face painting and Christmas games - with mulled wine and festive treats for the grown-ups.

Tickets are £13.95 per person, including the price of a gift for each child, and the show runs on December 16, 17, 22, 23, and 24.

Boat trips to Santa’s Grotto run hourly from 12.30pm, and the last boat is at 6.30pm, except Christmas Eve when it’s at 4.30pm.