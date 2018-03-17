What’s your favourite Forth Bridge?

A fun debate about the impact of the Forth bridges on society is to be staged on March 27 in Glasgow - but if you don’t fancy the trip you can watch it all online,

Speakers John Andrew (rail bridge), Ewan Angus (road bridge) and Lawrence Shackman (Queensferry Crossing) will have 15 minutes each to argue for their favourite.

They’ll play up the biggest strong points of their pet bridge and focus on design and engineering aspects they think give the edge.

The event runs from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, and a public vote will decide the winner.

There’s booking and other information at www.ice.org.uk/events/the-forth-crossings-the-debate