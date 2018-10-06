Westfield birthday surprise for a senior Camelon Junior

Camelon local football fans will know that local community activist David Miller was no mean player in his younger days - but today he’s best known as the organiser of many local social events.

The former Camelon Juniors left winger, who also played for a time with Dundee United, was in for a pleasant shock when he arrived for what he supposed would be a normal outing to Westfield Community Centre - to be confronted by a surprise birthday party in his honour.

It was organised by centre friends and volunteers along with his daughters Lisa and Nichola, and was the club’s way of acknowledging the contribution he has made - and continues to make - to community life.

A man of many talents, he became a joiner to trade, but among other skills is an excellent snooker player - and made one of the highest breaks ever recorded at the Creamery Snooker Club.

In years past he also scored high points in an art competition promoting anti-littering, and ran a Falkirk singles club designed to offer support and companionship to many local older people,

This venture involved organising bus trips throughout Scotland - and entertaining the passengers with a non-stop repertoire of jokes and songs.

He doesn’t make a fuss about it, but little has changed, as both he and Nichola are heavily involved in organising events at the Westfield centre.

To his daughters and friends it seemed high time his selfless efforts over the years were given a little recognition - and the result was one very happy birthday.