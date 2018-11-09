Were you caught up in the miners’ strike?

Many people in areas including Fallin have grim memories of the 1984-5 miners’ strike, but it’s feared the full story of how it affected local communities has never been told.

Now an independent review on the impact of policing on affected communities across Scotland is to stage extra public meetings in a bid to gain more information.

Among the list of dates in areas ranging from Lochgelly in Fife to Cumnock in Ayrshire is a meeting on Wednesday, December 5 at the Fallin Miners’ Welfare Society and Social Club in Main Street, from 6pm to 9pm.

It aims ensure that review leader John Scott QC Solicitor Advocate and his advisory panel can hear about the experiences of local people who were involved.

The panel comprises Dennis Canavan (former MP and MSP), Jim Murdoch (Professor of Public Law at the University of Glasgow) and Kate Thomson (former Assistant Chief Constable).

There is no need to book a place in advance and members of the public are invited simply to come along on the night.

The evidence gathered will help inform the report and any recommendations made by the Group to the Cabinet Secretary for Justice.

The public events are running alongside the wider call for evidence, which was announced on September 3 and is open until 30 November.

John Scott QC Solicitor Advocate, said: “If you were a miner, part of a mining community, a police officer or in some other way affected by, or involved in, the strike, I am really interested to hear about your experiences.

“If you can, please join us at one of these events, or respond to our call for evidence.”

Initial findings from the exercise will be given to Ministers in January, followed by a final report in June - which will

“set out lessons learned and make recommendations for any further action required”.