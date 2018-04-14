Were we right to launch Syria attack?

Today’s big international story is last night’s raid by US, British and French aircraft on alleged chemical weapons sites in Syria, an attack which has sharply divided opinion across the country.

First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has warned the strikes risk a dangerous escalation of the conflict and of international tensions.

She has lodged a motion pressing for an emergency debate on UK involvement in Syria and called on the UK to take part in “a clear, international plan to bring peace to the region”.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn accused the British Government of waiting for instructions from US President Donald Trump, called into question the legality of the attack, and - like Ms Sturgeon - said it risked escalation of the violence.

However Prime Minister Theresa May argues evidence that the Syrian regime has again used chemical weapons against its own people is compelling, and that carefully-targeted action to prevent this happening again is justified.

She said: “This collective action sends a clear message that the international community will not stand by and tolerate the use of chemical weapons”.