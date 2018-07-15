Welcome to Falkirk’s (free) five star Callendar House

As an icon of central Scottish visitor tourism Callendar House is literally in a class of its own, after gaining a five star rating from main tourism body VisitScotland.

More than just “a tourism attraction” it’s a spectacular, family-centred local resource which has also more than proved its ability to appeal to people from well beyond Falkirk.

The historic house has received an “exceptional” score in categories including core experience, hospitality, friendliness, staff efficiency, catering, and cleanliness following a Quality Assurance visit.

Callendar House became a visitor attraction in 1996 after centuries in private ownership.

Lord Thurso, VisitScotland chairman, said: “I am delighted that Callendar House has achieved a five-star Quality Assurance rating.

“This is a clear sign of Falkirk’s tourism offering going from strength to strength as it becomes the third five-star attraction in the area.

“Callendar House is a key attraction to the town and this award is a testament to all of the hard work and dedication of the staff.

“We need to create world class experiences, events and attractions to keep up with ever-changing visitor demands.

“Tourism is more than a holiday experience – it is the heartbeat of the Scottish economy and touches every community, generating income, jobs and social change.”

Maureen Campbell, Chief Executive of Falkirk Community Trust, said: “The house is a credit to the local area and is a fantastic free day out.

“We have art, history, interactive fun and a warm welcome from our team, all set within beautiful parklands ... also, in our opinion, the best cakes in Falkirk in our tearoom.”

Developed over the last four decades in partnership with the tourism industry and informed by visitor research,

As well as achieving a five-star rating, Callendar House is also a member of VisitScotland’s Taste Our Best and VIP schemes.

With 11 ambassadors across the Falkirk area, these aim to ensure that visitors - whether from Scotland or the USA - receive the warmest of welcomes and make the most of their trip to Scotland.

The Taste Our Best award scheme – a joint intiative between VisitScotland and the Scottish Government, with support from Scotland Food and Drink - was designed to promote the use of Scottish produce within the tourism industry and recognise businesses that offer great quality Scottish food and drink experiences.

For more information on Callendar House visit: www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org/venues/callendar-house/

In our picture are (left to right) -

Front row: VisitScotland Chairman Lord Thurso, Falkirk Community Trust Chief Executive Maureen Campbell, FCT Venues Supervisor Lauren Motley, FCT Chair Ruth Morrison.

Back row: VisitScotland Regional Director Neil Christison, Falkirk Council Growth and Investment Manager Pete Reid, FCT Venues Supervisor Jon Cruickshank, FCT Venues Manager Nichola Whitelaw, FCT Marketing Officer Claire Watson, FCT Cultural Venues Team Leader Julia Harkness and Falkirk Council Leader Cecil Meiklejohn.