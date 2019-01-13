Welcome cash grant for Falkirk area young people’s causes

Community projects in Falkirk, Denny and Grangemouth are each to receive £2,000 from a children’s appeal fund.

The cash will be used to support their work to improve the lives of local young people.

Denny Community Flat supports local people in an area of deprivation by providing a place to meet, share experiences and learn new skills.

The project runs a number of activities including community food distribution, credit union collections, employability projects and school holiday programmes.

The funding from the STV Children’s Appeal will enable the project to continue offering youth work services in two areas of Denny, along with an additional needs youth club.

Lynne Belton, development worker at Denny Community Flat, said: “This funding from the STV Children’s Appeal will help with our youth provision.

“The young people help to build their own programme and are encouraged to take part in varied activities, including arts and crafts, food activities or games nights.”

Enable Falkirk supports families with young children to participate in age-appropriate play activities and make friends – which is often difficult for families dealing with the challenges of disability.

The grant helped transform the Falkirk branch gardens into a winter wonderland, complete with Santa’s grotto, to engage service users and the local community.

Maureen Kilgour, project coordinator at Enable Falkirk, said: “It is my dream to see our gardens sparkle and the service users’ eyes light up. This money means we can bring the magic of Christmas to them year after year.”

Kersiebank Community Project in Grangemouth provides a welcoming, safe space where members of the local community can socialise, learn and grow together.

The charity delivers a range of services including family and parenting groups, youth clubs, IT classes and cooking classes.

Angela Bradley, Chair of Kersiebank Community Project, said: “The STV Children’s Appeal grant will enable us to provide services and activities that target the big issues in our community, including poverty, social isolation and health inequalities.”