Welcome cash boost for Falkirk district projects

Two Falkirk district organisations are among 149 across Scotland to share £1.8 million to help improve facilities for walking and cycling.

The Kersiebank Community Project in Grangemouth will receive a slice of the cash, as will social housing provider Link Group Ltd in Camelon.

An estimated 90,000 people across the country will benefit from the funding allocated from the Scottish Government’s active travel budget and delivered through Cycling Scotland’s Cycling Friendly programme and the Social Housing Fund.

The recipients are community groups, employers and social housing providers, and the funding aims to support communities and workplaces through improved facilities and to encourage more people to choose walking and cycling as their preferred mode of transport for everyday journeys.

The Kersiebank project will receive £19,050, while Link Group will receive £17,162.

Michael Matheson, Falkirk West MSP and cabinet secretary for transport, infrastructure and connectivity, said: “Alongside the development of quality infrastructure, high-impact behavioural change initiatives such as Cycling Scotland’s Cycling Friendly programme and Social Housing Fund are critical to encouraging greater participation in sustainable walking and cycling in our communities.

“Walking and cycling is key to improving our air quality, protecting our climate and improving our health.

“Encouraging active travel options for an estimated 90,000 people across Scotland is an incredible achievement and I look forward to seeing improved facilities in workplaces and communities.

“The 2017 Programme for Government committed us to build an Active Nation, where more people can benefit from opportunities to walk and cycle than ever before.

“We’re delivering on that commitment and the work of a range of partners, including Cycling Scotland, is contributing directly towards that shared objective.”

Kath Brough, head of behaviour change at Cycling Scotland, said: “We’re delighted to announce funding to 149 organisations across Scotland to encourage more people to cycle.

“Cycling Scotland works closely with partners to help employers, community groups and housing associations take advantage of the benefits of cycling and this round of funding will provide opportunity for over 90,000 people across Scotland to access improved cycling facilities.”