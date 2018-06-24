Wednesday will be warmest for Falkirk

According to the Met Office there’s no sign of the 33 degrees some enthusiastic predictions promised for the week ahead.- but it’s going to be warm enough for most.

It was 21 degrees today (with a very high pollen count) and will be noticeably hotter tomorrow, dipping a little on Tuesday before reaching 25 degrees on Wednesday and 24 degrees on Thursday.

To put that in context holiday resort Lanzarote was just 21 degrees today - and cloudy.

By contrast Londoners will swelter in 28-degree temperaures tomorrow, setting a pattern that will continue until Friday.