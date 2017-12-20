Wedding of the week: Nikki Smith and Christopher Kemp

Nikki (29) is a university student and Christopher (31) is a civil servant. The couple live in Grangemouth with daughters Caitlin (9) and Chloe (7).

HOW THEY MET: They were both in the Army Reserves based in Grangemouth when they met in 2006 and were friends before romance blossomed.

THE PROPOSAL: Christopher proposed when Nikki was pregnant with their first daughter. She said: “The baby was a surprise and so was the proposal but both were lovely.”

THE WEDDING: The couple were married on September 15 in the Leapark Hotel with Christopher’s uncle Alex McNee, a major in the Salvation Army, carrying out the ceremony. They had 50 day guests and 30 more in the evening.

THE WEDDING PARTY: Best man was Richie Cummings, while bridesmaids were Nikki’s sister Amy Smith and sister-in-law Gemma Aitkenhead. Caitlin and Chloe were flower girls along with nieces Alicia, Ellie and Brooke Smith. Jack Smith was page boy and Andy Nelson was the usher.

THE HONEYMOON: The couple are looking forward to a weekend away in Belfast in January.

THANKS: To Alex for marrying them and all family and friends for joining in their special day.