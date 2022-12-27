News you can trust since 1845
Wintry conditions as snow falls in Braes area

Snow fell on high ground around the district today causing issues for motorists for a short period of time.

By Jill Buchanan
26 minutes ago

Shieldhill was one of the worst affected areas with social media posts warning drivers to avoid Shieldhill Brae as the road was not clear.

Elsewhere, the snow quickly turned to sleet. However, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and wintry conditions across much of Scotland which is in force until 10am tomorrow.

Take care if you are out on the roads everyone.

1. Snowy day

Shieldhill Primary School playground was the location for some snowman building by the Kirton family. Pictured: Jon-Luke Kirton with daughters, Lyra Kirton, 3, and Rae Kirton, 1, his sister, Jess Kirton, and mum, Janet Kirton.

Photo: Michael Gillen

2. Snowy day

View from Wallacestone Memorial looking towards Reddingmuirhead

Photo: Michael Gillen

3. Snowy day

Motorists taking it carefully in Cross Brae, Shieldhill

Photo: Michael Gillen

4. Snowy day

Snow transforms the landscape in the Braes

Photo: Michael Gillen

