Wintry conditions as snow falls in Braes area
Snow fell on high ground around the district today causing issues for motorists for a short period of time.
Shieldhill was one of the worst affected areas with social media posts warning drivers to avoid Shieldhill Brae as the road was not clear.
Elsewhere, the snow quickly turned to sleet. However, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and wintry conditions across much of Scotland which is in force until 10am tomorrow.
Take care if you are out on the roads everyone.
