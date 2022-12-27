Wintry conditions as snow falls in Braes area

Snow fell on high ground around the district today causing issues for motorists for a short period of time.

Shieldhill was one of the worst affected areas with social media posts warning drivers to avoid Shieldhill Brae as the road was not clear.

Elsewhere, the snow quickly turned to sleet. However, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and wintry conditions across much of Scotland which is in force until 10am tomorrow.

Take care if you are out on the roads everyone.

1. Snowy day Shieldhill Primary School playground was the location for some snowman building by the Kirton family. Pictured: Jon-Luke Kirton with daughters, Lyra Kirton, 3, and Rae Kirton, 1, his sister, Jess Kirton, and mum, Janet Kirton. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2. Snowy day View from Wallacestone Memorial looking towards Reddingmuirhead Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3. Snowy day Motorists taking it carefully in Cross Brae, Shieldhill Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4. Snowy day Snow transforms the landscape in the Braes Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales