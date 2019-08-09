Weather warnings for Falkirk district put The Big Picnic event in doubt

A decision is to be made tomorrow over whether or not The Big Picnic will go ahead in Falkirk on Sunday.

The district is braced for torrential rain and thunderstorms during the course of the weekend and organisers of the annual event at The Helix are keeping a close eye on the forecasts.

A range of activities have been planned for the site’s great lawn, including circus skills workshops, live entertainment and sports.

However, Falkirk Community Trust (FCT), which organises The Big Picnic, is holding off on confirming whether the event will take place after a yellow weather warning for heavy rainfall and strong winds was issued for the region until Sunday morning.

An FCT spokeswoman said: “At the moment we are looking at the Met Office reports and a decision won’t be taken until tomorrow but updates will be posted on our Facebook and Twitter accounts.

“The ground is pretty good but it will depend on the wind speed.”