Weather warning: Thunderstorm alerts for Falkirk area

A warning has been issued for thunder and lightning storms in Falkirk and across central Scotland over the course of a 26-hour period.

The area is set to be hit by heavy, thundery rain starting on Sunday evening and lasting until Monday night.

The warning covers most of east and central Scotland.

It is feared that the rainfall, especially on Monday, may lead to flooding, serious travel disruption and danger to life.

The warning is in place between 9pm on Sunday, June 23, until 11.59pm the following day.

The Met Office issued the warning today, saying: “Heavy, and at times thundery rain is expected to affect southern Scotland from late Sunday, then move northwards across central and eastern Scotland through Monday.

“In many locations 25-50mm of rain may fall in a 12-18 hour period, with peaks in excess of 100mm possible over high ground.”

A flood warning is in place

The Met Office adds that the following can be expected:

• Fast flowing or deep floodwater could suddenly occur, bringing a danger to life and extensive flooding of homes and businesses

• A slight chance of damage to buildings/structures from lightning strikes, hail, or strong winds

• In the case of flooding, road closures are likely, with long delays and cancellations to bus and rail services are possible

• A slight chance power and other essential services, such as gas, water or mobile phone service will be lost

• There is a small chance communities may be cut off