Weather warning: Met Office issues yellow alert for Falkirk this weekend

The alert also applies to Clackmannanshire.

The Met Office is forecasting wintry showers will continue for the rest of the day before easing towards midnight with icy patches forming on untreated surfaces.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A yellow alert has been issued by the Met Office

Snow showers will lead to a slight covering of snow in places, with a few cm possible on higher routes.

It said some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services – and there could be icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Traffic Scotland advised motorists it may lead to some tricky driving conditions.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.