Weather warning: Met Office issues yellow alert for Falkirk this weekend

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of wintry showers for Falkirk this weekend - and that could mean tricky travelling conditions.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 4th February 2022, 9:54 am

The alert also applies to Clackmannanshire.

Read More

Read More
Falkirk travel: Update on First Bus timetable as elderly in Stenhousemuir feel '...

The Met Office is forecasting wintry showers will continue for the rest of the day before easing towards midnight with icy patches forming on untreated surfaces.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A yellow alert has been issued by the Met Office

Snow showers will lead to a slight covering of snow in places, with a few cm possible on higher routes.

It said some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services – and there could be icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Traffic Scotland advised motorists it may lead to some tricky driving conditions.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FHK/V

FalkirkMet OfficeScotlandCoronavirus