Weather update: Roads closed in Falkirk as heavy rain hits district
Three roads are closed across Falkirk district as heavy rain continues to fall.
Drivers have also been warned to expect surface water across many routes as the Met Office announces a yellow warning for more rain.
Falkirk Council teams are working to clear debris and drains at a number of locations.
As it stands there are three roads closed:A8004, Checkbar Roundabout to Bonnybridge
Station Road (Doctor’s Brae), Longcroft.
Cockburn Street, Falkirk (at Howgate).
A council spokesman said the picture was constantly changing, and roads and flood prevention teams would be monitoring problems across the weekend.
The forecast is for spells of rain this afternoon, some heavy but clearing northwards later.
More showers are forecast on Saturday morning.
The Yellow Weather Warning for rain remains in place until Saturday midday.