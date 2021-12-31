Weather update: Falkirk district set for the mildest New Year
People across Falkirk district can look forward to a very mild start to the New Year, according to the Met Office.
Friday, 31st December 2021, 3:25 pm
The weekend weather forecast is ideal for getting out and about after Hogmanay.
Ne’er Day is going to be cloudy, changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.
Temperatures are forecast to be 12-13 degrees.
On Sunday the forecast is partly cloudy.
Temperatures will be up to ten degrees.
The UK is expected to have one of the warmest New Years on record as temperatures topped 15 degrees in some places down south on Hogmanay.