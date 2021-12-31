Weather update: Falkirk district set for the mildest New Year

People across Falkirk district can look forward to a very mild start to the New Year, according to the Met Office.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 31st December 2021, 3:25 pm

The weekend weather forecast is ideal for getting out and about after Hogmanay.

Ne’er Day is going to be cloudy, changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.

Temperatures are forecast to be 12-13 degrees.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Kelpies.

Read More

Read More
Winchburgh's '20-minute neighbourhood' is the town of tomorrow

On Sunday the forecast is partly cloudy.

Temperatures will be up to ten degrees.

The UK is expected to have one of the warmest New Years on record as temperatures topped 15 degrees in some places down south on Hogmanay.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FHK/V

FalkirkMet OfficeTemperaturesCoronavirus