Weather: Met Office issues amber weather warning for 60 areas with 90mph winds possible
A Met Office weather warning for wind has been updated to amber for some parts of the UK.
The warning issued for 06:00 to 21:00 on January 24 covers:
Central, Tayside and Fife
Clackmannanshire
Perth and Kinross
Stirling
Grampian
Highlands and Eilean Siar
North East England
Newcastle upon Tyne
Redcar and Cleveland
Stockton-on-Tees
North West England
Blackburn with Darwen
Merseyside
Northern Ireland
County Antrim
County Armagh
County Down
County Fermanagh
County Londonderry
County Tyrone
SW Scotland, Lothian Borders
Strathclyde
Argyll and Bute
East Ayrshire
Inverclyde
North Ayrshire
North Lanarkshire
Renfrewshire
South Ayrshire
West Dunbartonshire
Wales
Conwy
Denbighshire
Flintshire
Gwynedd
Isle of Anglesey
Yorkshire and Humber
North Yorkshire
The warning reads: “Power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
“Road, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges will close.
“There is a chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.
“Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”
