Weather: Forecast for the Falkirk area over the weekend

There are lots of events taking place in the Falkirk area over the weekend.

And organisers will be hoping the recent wet weather gives way to a more settled couple of days.

So, here’s the latest forecast from the Met Office for Saturday and Sunday.

The good news is it looks like it’s going to be drier, brighter and warmer on Saturday, still cloudy but with only a small chance of rain.

Temperatures will also be up, with a maximum of 16 degrees expected in the late afternoon and early evening.

Unfortunately, the rain is set to return on Sunday, and could be heavy at times, particularly around lunchtime, though the temperatures will stay around the 16 degree mark.