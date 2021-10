It is in place until 3:00pm - and again from midnight until noon on Saturday.

Falkirk is one of the areas at risk of heavy rain across central and south western areas of Scotland, and that could lead to a risk of some flooding.

The Met office predicts accumulations of 15 to 25 mm of rain are likely.

Weather alert is in place

