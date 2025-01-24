Watch as Storm Eowyn brings strong winds and disruption to Falkirk district

Schools and other public buildings were closed, while many households were left without power after Storm Eowyn hit.

Roofs were damaged and fences fell down as the area was battered by strong gusts.

The Co-op store in Denny was badly damaged as much of the gable end was brought down.

Forth Valley Royal Hospital had an emergency situation after a power cut when the back up generators failed to kick in. Power is now restored.

Several roads were closed due to damaged buildings and fallen trees blocking the carriageway.

The red warning has now given way to an amber warning which means there is likely to still be strong winds and disruption.

