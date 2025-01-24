Watch as Storm Eowyn brings strong winds and disruption to Falkirk district

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 24th Jan 2025, 19:36 GMT
The red weather warning for Friday caused widespread disruption across the district.

Schools and other public buildings were closed, while many households were left without power after Storm Eowyn hit.

Roofs were damaged and fences fell down as the area was battered by strong gusts.

The Co-op store in Denny was badly damaged as much of the gable end was brought down.

Forth Valley Royal Hospital had an emergency situation after a power cut when the back up generators failed to kick in. Power is now restored.

Several roads were closed due to damaged buildings and fallen trees blocking the carriageway.

The red warning has now given way to an amber warning which means there is likely to still be strong winds and disruption.

The gable end of the Denny Co-op building in Stirling Street fell down this afternoon in strong winds.

1. Storm Eowyn

The gable end of the Denny Co-op building in Stirling Street fell down this afternoon in strong winds. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Emergency services were at the scene of Denny Co-op's damaged building.

2. Storm Eowyn

Emergency services were at the scene of Denny Co-op's damaged building. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Two police officers use a hacksaw to remove a fallen tree in Callendar Road, Falkirk.

3. Storm Eowyn

Two police officers use a hacksaw to remove a fallen tree in Callendar Road, Falkirk. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Probably not where this portable toilet is normally kept. But today strong winds placed it in the middle of Redding Road, Brightons.

4. Storm Eowyn

Probably not where this portable toilet is normally kept. But today strong winds placed it in the middle of Redding Road, Brightons. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Storm ÉowynFalkirkSchoolsCo-OpForth Valley Royal Hospital
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice