Take care on Falkirk district’s road as heavy rain expected

Motorists are being warned to take extra care on the roads later today.

Heavy, and possibly thundery, showers may cause some travel disruption and flooding in places during Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The Met Office has warned heavy rain showers, some of them perhaps thundery, are likely to develop during this afternoon across parts of Scotland.

Falkirk and Central Scotland could be affected with the potential for 15-25 mm of rain in an hour and 30-40 mm in two to three hours. Showers will then fade away during the evening.

Drivers should take care as this could lead to surface water making driving conditions difficult.