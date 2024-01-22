Storm Jocelyn: Train services to be suspended for second time in days as weather warnings in place

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The rail operator confirmed on Monday afternoon that it would be suspending all of its services at 7pm on Tuesday night as the country braces for yet another storm with strong winds and heavy rain.

The news came as many routes across Scotland remained closed on Monday afternoon following the impact of Storm Isha which brought extremely strong winds overnight on Sunday into Monday.

All rail services in Scotland were suspended at 7pm on Sunday night with engineers checking all routes before allowing trains to run again on Monday. It meant there were no rush hour services on Monday morning and some lines have still not reopened for the evening rush hour.

Rail services will be suspended on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning due to Storm Jocelyn (Photo by John Devlin)

Now, ScotRail has said it will once again be cancelling all of its services running after 7pm on Tuesday as the next storm approaches. It means there will be no rush hour services for commuters on Wednesday morning either.

Trains departing prior to 7pm will complete their journey, but no services will begin their journey after that time.

A yellow warning of wind is in place for most of Scotland from 4pm on Tuesday to 1pm on Wednesday with strong winds leading to possible disruption to travel and utilities.

Parts of Scotland, including Falkirk district, are also under a yellow warning for rain between 7am and 6pm on Tuesday with heavy rain probably causing flooding and disruption to travel.

With many areas of the railway network having already been impacted by the extreme weather conditions experienced during Storm Isha, the latest weather represents an enhanced risk for further damage to the network.

On Wednesday, each route will have to undergo a safety inspection before trains are able to operate.

ScotRail said customers whose journey has been cancelled or disrupted due to adverse weather can travel two days after the date on their ticket, or also apply for a refund on any unused tickets.

Customer are advised to check the ScotRail website or app before travelling on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Customer Operations Director, said: “The heavy wind and ongoing rain hitting most parts of the country mean that it will not be safe for our customers and our staff, and all ScotRail train services will be suspended from 7pm tomorrow.

“This is the second withdrawal of train services this week, and we know the impact this has on customers, but the safety of staff and passengers will always be our priority.

“Our colleagues at Network Rail Scotland will again be working flat out to carry out safety checks, and assess what repairs are required to reopen the railway.