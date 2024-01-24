News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Storm Isha: Victim of Grangemouth fatal crash named

The pensioner who died when the car in which he was travelling hit a fallen tree in Grangemouth has been named.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 24th Jan 2024, 08:12 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2024, 08:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

James Johnstone, known as Jimmy, was 84 and from Grangemouth.

He was a front seat passenger in a Hyundai car when around 11.45pm on Sunday it collided with a fallen tree on the A905 Beancross Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The incident occurred as Storm Isha battered the country with high winds and heavy rain.Emergency services attended, however Jimmy, a widower, was pronounced dead at the scene.The other occupants of the vehicle were not injured.The road was closed while investigations were carried out and reopened around 6am on Monday.

Most Popular
James Johnstone, also known as Jimmy, who died on Sunday night when the car he was travelling hit a tree. Pic; ContributedJames Johnstone, also known as Jimmy, who died on Sunday night when the car he was travelling hit a tree. Pic; Contributed
James Johnstone, also known as Jimmy, who died on Sunday night when the car he was travelling hit a tree. Pic; Contributed

In a statement released through police Jimmy’s family said he was “a much loved and well respected family man who left a lasting impression on all who had the privilege to have met him.

"Our hearts are broken as a family, however, we take great comfort in knowing that he has been reunited with his beloved wife Anne”.Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and officers continue to appeal for witnesses.Road Policing Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Johnstone, and all those involved in the collision. We continue to offer them support as our enquiries progress.“I’d be keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or was on the A905 around 11.45pm on Sunday. I’d also request anyone with dashcam footage of Beancross Road around that time, please review your footage and bring anything of significance to our attention.”Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 4198 of January 21.

Related topics:GrangemouthStorm IshaEmergency servicesHyundai