The incident occurred as Storm Isha battered the country with high winds and heavy rain. Emergency services attended, however Jimmy, a widower, was pronounced dead at the scene.The other occupants of the vehicle were not injured.The road was closed while investigations were carried out and reopened around 6am on Monday.

"Our hearts are broken as a family, however, we take great comfort in knowing that he has been reunited with his beloved wife Anne”.Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and officers continue to appeal for witnesses.Road Policing Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Johnstone, and all those involved in the collision. We continue to offer them support as our enquiries progress.“I’d be keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or was on the A905 around 11.45pm on Sunday. I’d also request anyone with dashcam footage of Beancross Road around that time, please review your footage and bring anything of significance to our attention.”Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 4198 of January 21.