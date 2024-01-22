Storm Isha update: Hundreds of homes across Falkirk district remain without power for a second night
Amongst those are 386 properties in Larbert after a tree fell on a sub-station in Kinnaird.
Tree surgeons are needed to cut away the fallen branches to enable engineers access to isolate power and sort the problem.
It is hoped the issue can be resolved by noon tomorrow but this may change.
One family was planning to spend their second night without power in their motor home parked in their driveway. An adventurewhich 11-year-old twins Ayla and Amber Anderson were looking forward to.
According to SP Energy Networks 53,000 properties were affected in Central and Southern Scotland following the storm.
To date 42,000 properties have had their power restored.
Anyone impacted by a power cut or who see damage to overhead lines, should stay back and report it by calling 105, no matter who you pay your bill to, according to SP Energy Networks who operate the electricity transmission and distribution in this area.