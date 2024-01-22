Hundreds of properties in the area are still without power following the arrival of Storm Isha overnight.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Amongst those are 386 properties in Larbert after a tree fell on a sub-station in Kinnaird.

Tree surgeons are needed to cut away the fallen branches to enable engineers access to isolate power and sort the problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is hoped the issue can be resolved by noon tomorrow but this may change.

Twins Ayla and Amber Anderson, aged 11, with Bella their four-year-old Maltese dog as the family prepare to spend the night in their motor home as they have a second night of no electricity in Kinnaird. Pic: Michael Gillen

One family was planning to spend their second night without power in their motor home parked in their driveway. An adventurewhich 11-year-old twins Ayla and Amber Anderson were looking forward to.

According to SP Energy Networks 53,000 properties were affected in Central and Southern Scotland following the storm.

To date 42,000 properties have had their power restored.