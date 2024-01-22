News you can trust since 1845
Storm Isha update: Hundreds of homes across Falkirk district remain without power for a second night

Hundreds of properties in the area are still without power following the arrival of Storm Isha overnight.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 19:12 GMT
Amongst those are 386 properties in Larbert after a tree fell on a sub-station in Kinnaird.

Tree surgeons are needed to cut away the fallen branches to enable engineers access to isolate power and sort the problem.

It is hoped the issue can be resolved by noon tomorrow but this may change.

Twins Ayla and Amber Anderson, aged 11, with Bella their four-year-old Maltese dog as the family prepare to spend the night in their motor home as they have a second night of no electricity in Kinnaird. Pic: Michael GillenTwins Ayla and Amber Anderson, aged 11, with Bella their four-year-old Maltese dog as the family prepare to spend the night in their motor home as they have a second night of no electricity in Kinnaird. Pic: Michael Gillen
Twins Ayla and Amber Anderson, aged 11, with Bella their four-year-old Maltese dog as the family prepare to spend the night in their motor home as they have a second night of no electricity in Kinnaird. Pic: Michael Gillen

One family was planning to spend their second night without power in their motor home parked in their driveway. An adventurewhich 11-year-old twins Ayla and Amber Anderson were looking forward to.

According to SP Energy Networks 53,000 properties were affected in Central and Southern Scotland following the storm.

To date 42,000 properties have had their power restored.

Anyone impacted by a power cut or who see damage to overhead lines, should stay back and report it by calling 105, no matter who you pay your bill to, according to SP Energy Networks who operate the electricity transmission and distribution in this area.

