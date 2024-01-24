Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 150-year-old beech tree was uprooted by high winds on Sunday night as Storm Isha battered the country.

It landed on a sub station in Kinnaird, Larbert leaving 386 properties without power.

Yesterday, GTC the company carrying out the repairs had to turn off power to 1800 homes in the area to allow engineers to begin work after the tree branches were removed.

The sub station was almost totally destroyed. Pic: Michael Gillen

It saw Kinnaird Primary and Kinnaird Waters ELC closed, along with local shops.

Water supply in the area was also affected due to the impact of no electricity on the pumps.

Although most people had their power restored yesterday evening (Tuesday) almost 400 faced another night without heating or lighting.

This morning GTC issued an updated statement, apologising for the inconvenience and saying they hoped to have the power restored by 4pm today.

The statement read: “GTC is currently working to restore supplies to the remaining customers in the Larbert area. Initially, this will be by temporary generation, with an estimated time of restoration of 4pm today. Further work will then be undertaken to deliver the permanent repair.

“We are continuing to proactively contact our more vulnerable customers who are listed on our priority services register to provide additional advice and support."

People were offered reimbursement for a hotel stay last night at a “reasonable price”, as well as £10 per person, with a maximum of £50 per household for a hot meal yesterday and £10 per person, with a maximum of £50 per household for breakfast today.