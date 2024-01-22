Storm Isha update: Council workers battled through high winds and rain to keep roads open
and live on Freeview channel 276
As Storm Isha battered the country, rail services and flights were cancelled, with Police Scotland issuing a “do not travel” warning.
In Grangemouth, an 84-year-old man who was a passenger in a Hyundai car sadly died when the vehicle was in collision with a fallen tree on the A905 Beancross Road.
The other occupants of the car were not injured.
Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council said: “Despite windspeeds reaching between 60 and 70mph our crews have been working throughout the night to deal with the damage caused by Storm Isha.
“I can only offer my sincere thanks to everyone involved in the emergency response and for all the hard work in supporting our communities.
“The main response has been due to fallen trees blocking roads and paths across the area as well as some minor damage to a number of properties.
“Power outages have also affected certain areas and Blackness Primary remains closed – though pupils have access to remote learning activities.
“Some damage to the roof at Easter Carmuirs primary and ELC class has also been reported that has led to water ingress and tis is being attended to as a priority.
“Our services continue to run as normal, however, we still have a number of fallen trees to attend to and these will be done as a priority throughout today.”