After a tree was uprooted in high winds, landing on a sub station in Kinnaird Village, around 400 homes were left without power from Sunday night.

Engineers had to wait until the tree was cut away until they could safely work on the site.

Yesterday (Tuesday) they had to cut the power to 1800 homes to allow work to get underway.

Sub station that supplies power to Kinnaird was hit by a fallen tree. Pic: Falkirk Herald

A temporary generator has now been installed and all homes in the Larbert area once again have power.

Further work will need to take place to carry out a permanent repair and GTC, the company carrying out the work, said they would do this as soon as possible.

In a statement this evening the company said: “GTC is pleased to announce that we have now restored the electricity supply to all the remaining customers in the Larbert area by temporary generation.

“Further works will continue to be undertaken to deliver the permanent repair, as soon as is practicable.

"We will notify, by letter, all customers of their eligibility to claim payment from us, now that supply is restored to all customers.

"The letter will contain clear guidance on how payment can be claimed.