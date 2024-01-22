Emergency services attended, however the elderly front seat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.Police said other occupants in the vehicle were not injured.The road was closed while investigations were carried out and reopened around 6am this morning.Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and officers are appealing for witnesses.Road Policing Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died, and all those involved in the collision. We continue to offer them support as our enquiries progress.“I’d be keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or was on the A905 around 11.45pm yesterday (Sunday). I’d also request anyone with dashcam footage of Beancross Road around that time, please review your footage and bring anything of significance to our attention.”Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 4198 of January 21.