Residents are waking up to power outages, blocked roads and no trains after Storm Isha caused havoc across the country.

The Met Office issued an amber warning for high winds across most of the country – running from 6pm on Sunday until 6am today.

It warned of gusts of upwards of 90mph.

Last night residents in parts of Polmont and Newcarron faced power cuts during the high winds and heavy rain.

Storm Isha hit Scotland overnight on Sunday. (Pic: Met Office)

ScotRail stopped all its services at 7pm on Sunday and there are currently no trains running.

The disruption is due to last until 3pm today.

It’s website stated: “All train service on all routes will be cancelled for start of service today, Monday, January 22, and will be reinstated when lines have been inspected in day light.“No rail replacement transport is in place for the cancelled services.”

The company said “reopening Scotland’s Railway is going to be a challenge”.

With several roads also blocked, people have been advised not to travel.

Police Scotland said: “Due to the amount of debris caused by Storm Isha, short notice road closures, localised flooding and other issues are expected, in addition to the high winds. As a result, the police advice is to avoid travel, travel only if absolutely necessary.”

The M9 was closed last night at junction eight in both directions due to several fallen trees with traffic being diverted onto the M876.

At 4.30am an update said the M9 was closed northbound between junctions sxi and nine due to fallen trees, adding there was no exit at junction five due to a separate collision.

Last night the A803road between Polmont and Linlithgow was closed due to a fallen tree with reports of minor roads in the Braes also affected.

This morning it was confirmed the B805 from Bowhouse Roundabout to Maddiston is closed due to flooding.

Blackness Primary School is closed due to a power cut.

And while Kinnaird Waters Early Learning Centre is currently closed, it is not storm related but it is understood to be due to frozen pipes. It closed on Friday.