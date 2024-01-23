Storm Isha: Hundreds of residents in Falkirk area left without power for a third night

Work began today to restore power in the Kinnaird village area after a 150-year-old beech tree badly damaged the building in strong winds.

Around 1800 residents were without power from 10am.

Shops had to close along with Kinnaird Primary School and Kinnaird Waters ELC.

Falkirk Council opened up a rest centre for affected residents in Tryst Sports Centre, offering hot drinks and a facility to charge mobile devices. It will remain open until 8pm tonight (Tuesday).

There was a similar offer of support from Larbert Library.

Although power has been restored to many people, the company carrying out the work, GTC, say “due to onsite conditions” work had to stop for the safety of its engineers.

They have told the affected residents: “We are offering out a reimbursement for a hotel stay at a reasonable price, as well as £10 per person, with a maximum of £50 per household for a hot meal this evening, and £10 per person, with a maximum of £50 per household for breakfast tomorrow morning.

"Please ensure you keep all of your receipts so we can reimburse you accordingly."

It is thought almost 400 people are still without power.

Apologising for the inconvenience, the company said a further update will be given at 8am tomorrow when they have had a chance to reassess onsite conditions.

A further update will be available from 08:00 tomorrow morning, once GTC has reassessed onsite conditions.

This evening, Falkirk Council has confirmed schools will reopen as normal tomorrow.

1 . Storm Isha clean up GTC and Scottish Power engineers in attendance and Robertsons Tree Care Ltd cut away the fallen tree which hit the Kinnaird sub station. Photo: Michael Gillen

2 . Storm Isha clean up The tree branches had to be cut away to allow engineers in to work on the sub station. Photo: Michael Gillen

3 . Storm Isha clean up Schools and shops closed while residents were left without power from around 10am today. Photo: Michael Gillen