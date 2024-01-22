People left without power after the overnight chaos caused by Storm Isha are being reminded that all of Falkirk libraries have free hot drinks and WiFi for anyone who needs it.

Falkirk Council says its staff are still working to clear the debris from roads in the wake of the powerful winds that caused several power cuts across the district including Bonnybridge, Allandale and Polmont.

Blackness Primary remains closed but other schools have managed to open despite some power cuts and minor damage overnight.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, leader of Falkirk Council, thanked staff and emergency workers who responded to the situation.

Damage to a car on Burnbank Road parked at Gambero Rosso restaurant after the roof came off nearby hairdresser's Lox. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

She said: “Despite windspeeds reaching between 60 and 70mph our crews have been working throughout the night to deal with the damage caused by storm Isha.

“I can only offer my sincere thanks to everyone involved in the emergency response and for all the hard work in supporting our communities.

“The main response has been due to fallen trees blocking roads and paths across the area as well as some minor damage to a number of properties.

“Power outages have also affected certain areas and Blackness Primary remains closed (though pupils have access to remote learning activities).

“Some damage to the roof at Easter Carmuirs primary and ELC class has also been reported that has led to water ingress and this is being attended to as a priority.

“Our services continue to run as normal however we still have a number of fallen trees to attend to and these will be done as a priority throughout today.”

Residents have been reminded that all libraries in the Falkirk Council area offer warmth and shelter to anyone, even those who are not members of the library.

Homeworkers can even use a computer and WiFi, although you will need to sign up for a library card for this.

If you’re not a member, take something official that has your address on it and the staff will “get you going in minutes”.

The library staff suggest that you pack a charging cable if you want to charge your phone, while headphones are useful too.

Last year, Falkirk Council made the decision to protect library services and aim for all of the district’s libraries to be “warm, welcoming, community hubs providing a free safe space for everyone”.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “Libraries are always happy to support our communities at any time and will always welcome anyone who is experiencing difficulties.

“The recent storm has left some homes without power and until this is resolved, we are offering anyone affected a place to come along to.

“Libraries continue to offer warm drinks throughout the day, a place to relax and read the latest magazines and newspapers online and offers free wifi and PC access all year round.”