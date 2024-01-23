News you can trust since 1845
Storm Isha: 1800 homes in Kinnaird to be without power during repairs

Around 1800 homes are to be left without power today as engineers battle to carry out repairs to an electricity sub station damaged in Storm Isha.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 08:29 GMT
To allow full repairs to be carried out by GTC and partners there will be a temporary loss of power to the homes in Kinnaird for a minimum of six hours.

It is expected that it will also lead to an interruption in the water supply.

Falkirk Council has set up an emergency rest centre in the Tryst Community Centre for the people to go to during the disruption.

The sub station that supplies power to Kinnaird was hit by a fallen tree. Pic: Michael GillenThe sub station that supplies power to Kinnaird was hit by a fallen tree. Pic: Michael Gillen
The sub station that supplies power to Kinnaird was hit by a fallen tree. Pic: Michael Gillen

Kinnaird Primary School, the Thistle Wing and Kinnaird Waters ELC will be closed today (Tuesday).

A representative of GTC is expected to be present at the centre to give residents updates.

GTC has said it will keep residents and businesses updated of the progress mainly through text.

You can register for text messages here as well as keeping updated with developments.

Workmen cannot enter the damaged sub-station which serves Kinnaird in Larbert until tree surgeons clear the fallen branches. Pic: Michael GillenWorkmen cannot enter the damaged sub-station which serves Kinnaird in Larbert until tree surgeons clear the fallen branches. Pic: Michael Gillen
Workmen cannot enter the damaged sub-station which serves Kinnaird in Larbert until tree surgeons clear the fallen branches. Pic: Michael Gillen

Other school closures today are at Blackness Primary due to a power cut and Easter Carmuirs Nursery due to the building being damaged but alternative provision is in place for pupils at the Camelon nursery.

This is a breaking story and will be updated during the day.

