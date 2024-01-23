Storm Isha: 1800 homes in Kinnaird to be without power during repairs
and live on Freeview channel 276
To allow full repairs to be carried out by GTC and partners there will be a temporary loss of power to the homes in Kinnaird for a minimum of six hours.
It is expected that it will also lead to an interruption in the water supply.
Falkirk Council has set up an emergency rest centre in the Tryst Community Centre for the people to go to during the disruption.
Kinnaird Primary School, the Thistle Wing and Kinnaird Waters ELC will be closed today (Tuesday).
A representative of GTC is expected to be present at the centre to give residents updates.
GTC has said it will keep residents and businesses updated of the progress mainly through text.
You can register for text messages here as well as keeping updated with developments.
Other school closures today are at Blackness Primary due to a power cut and Easter Carmuirs Nursery due to the building being damaged but alternative provision is in place for pupils at the Camelon nursery.
This is a breaking story and will be updated during the day.