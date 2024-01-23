Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

To allow full repairs to be carried out by GTC and partners there will be a temporary loss of power to the homes in Kinnaird for a minimum of six hours.

It is expected that it will also lead to an interruption in the water supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk Council has set up an emergency rest centre in the Tryst Community Centre for the people to go to during the disruption.

The sub station that supplies power to Kinnaird was hit by a fallen tree. Pic: Michael Gillen

Kinnaird Primary School, the Thistle Wing and Kinnaird Waters ELC will be closed today (Tuesday).

A representative of GTC is expected to be present at the centre to give residents updates.

GTC has said it will keep residents and businesses updated of the progress mainly through text.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can register for text messages here as well as keeping updated with developments.

Workmen cannot enter the damaged sub-station which serves Kinnaird in Larbert until tree surgeons clear the fallen branches. Pic: Michael Gillen

Other school closures today are at Blackness Primary due to a power cut and Easter Carmuirs Nursery due to the building being damaged but alternative provision is in place for pupils at the Camelon nursery.