Storm Floris: Travel disruption and cancelled events amid amber weather warning for Falkirk

Falkirk district faces a day of disruption as Storm Floris passes through, sparking an amber weather warning.

Travel plans are being affected and some planned local events have already been cancelled ahead of the storm’s arrival.

The district is under an amber warning from the Met Office for high winds between 10am and 10pm on Monday. The warning covers a large part of central and northern Scotland.

Forecasters say the winds could cause some damage to trees and buildings, and flying debris could lead to injuries or danger to life.

There may be power cuts and transport services will be affected including the closure of some roads and bridges.

Dan Suri, Met Office chief meteorologist, said: “Much of Scotland is likely to see gusts of 50 to 70mph with more than 80mph on some exposed coasts, hills and bridges.

"Western coastal areas will see the highest gusts late morning, with the strongest winds transferring to north eastern Scotland by late afternoon."

Forecasters have warned people who are outdoors to avoid walking or seeking shelter near buildings or trees, and said that loose items including bins and garden furniture could blow away unless secured.

ScotRail has confirmed that train services will be disrupted. Services will be subject to delays, cancellations and longer journey times as speed restrictions are put in place on all routes.

The rail operator has also said services on some lines – including from Edinburgh to Fife/Perth and Dundee, and from Dunblane to Perth – will stop from midday with no replacement bus services being provided.

Once the storm has passed, engineers will need to inspect the closed lines for any damage, with passengers being advised that services will start later on Tuesday across affected routes.

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “The Met Office amber weather warnings for very high winds across the country will impact rail services on Monday. We recognise the impact that the withdrawal and alteration of train services will have on customers, but our first priority is always to ensure the safety of staff and passengers – and this is a necessary step to ensure everyone’s safety.

“We will update our website, mobile app, and social media feeds with the latest travel advice, and customers should check their journey before travelling.”

A number of planned events have been impacted by the storm too with some Edinburgh Fringe events and the Edinburgh Military Tattoo already being cancelled for Monday.

Locally, some outdoor events have been cancelled.

A drop-in pond dipping event had been planned for families at Muiravonside Country Park – however this has been cancelled.

In a post on Facebook, the park rangers said the event had to be cancelled “for safety reasons”, adding: “This was due to be our last dipping event of the school holidays, but we have added in an extra date to give you one more chance to join us for some pond fun before the holidays end! So please join us for a Pond Dipping drop-in event on Monday 11th August 11am-12pm.”

Storm Floris - the sixth named storm of the 2024/2025 season - is expected to bring unseasonably strong winds of up to 90mph and heavy rain.