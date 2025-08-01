Storm Floris to bring "unseasonably strong winds" to Falkirk area early next week

‘Unseasonably strong winds’ could bring disruption to the Falkirk district early next week as Storm Floris arrives in the UK.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind for the whole of Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England and Wales.

The warning is in place from 6am on Monday to 6am on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The yellow warning comes as Storm Floris has been named by meteorologists.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Monday into Tuesday. (Pic: Met Office)

Forecasters say the strongest of the “unseasonably strong and potentially disruptive” winds are most likely across Scotland during the afternoon and night.

The Met Office said: “Storm Floris will bring a spell of unusually windy weather for the time of year across the northern half of the UK early next week.

"The strongest winds are most likely to occur across Scotland during Monday afternoon and night, although there remains some uncertainty in the depth and track of Floris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Across the warning area, many inland areas are likely to see westerly wind gusts of 40-50 mph with 60-70 mph possible along exposed coasts and high ground, especially Scotland.

"There is a chance of a spell of even stronger winds developing for a time, with inland gusts of 60-70 mph and 85 mph along exposed Scottish coastlines and hills.

"Winds will first ease in the west during later Monday but remaining very strong overnight until early Tuesday in the east. Heavy rain may also contribute to the disruption in places.”

The yellow weather warning advises the strong winds could cause some damage to buildings and power cuts may occur, as well as injuries and danger to life possible from flying debris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It may also affect road, rail, air and ferry services with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

Those by the coast are warned injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts.