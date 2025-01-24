Storm Eowyn: What we know about Falkirk area power cuts
Thankfully, for many, these are lasting for around 60-90 minutes before ScottishPower manage to restore service.
Areas where cuts have been reported include Arnott Street and around Comely Park Primary in Falkirk, parts of Windsor Road in Bantaskine, parts of Hallglen and roads in Stenhousemuir.
Ahead of the storm a spokesperson for SP Energy Networks said: “Our teams are working hard, getting ready for Storm Eowyn. We are mobilising hundreds of engineers, vehicles, generators and equipment to where they’re likely to be needed most.”
For up to date information about a power cut in your area, check here
The utility company has issued some valuable information to customers, including to have the national 105 emergency helpline on hand to report a power cut – it’s best to save this in the contacts on your mobile phone.
And they added that you should keep your mobile phone charged.
They also say everyone should keep a battery or wind-up torch where it is easily accessible to check on the fuse box and make your way around the house safely.
If your power does go off, your heating may not work so keep blankets nearby and shut your curtains and blinds to keep the heat in your home.
Anyone who needs to venture out – and the advice is not to – should be aware that power lines may have fallen. You should always treat them as live and report them right away by calling ScottishPower on 105.
