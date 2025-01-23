Storm Eowyn: ScotRail to suspend all services through Falkirk district on Friday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ScotRail has confirmed that no services will operate on Friday as Storm Eowyn sweeps across the country.

The rail operator said on Thursday afternoon that it will “not be safe” to operate passenger services due to the forecast weather conditions.

They said customers are being strongly advised not to travel as there will be no trains and no alternative transport will be available.

ScotRail said the decision had been taken with “the safety of customers and staff of paramount importance”.

ScotRail has suspended all of its services on Friday due to weather warnings from Storm Eowyn. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

With a red warning in place covering much of the Central Belt and southern Scotland from 10am to 5pm, as well as an amber warning across the rest of the country, the train operator has decided to suspend all services.

They said extremely high winds can lead to trees and other debris falling onto the tracks, making conditions unsafe to operate trains. It could also lead to trains being trapped on the network and impacts recovery times due to the expected road conditions.

Once the warnings pass, the network will have to undergo safety inspections before services can be reintroduced.

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “The Met Office weather warnings for very high winds across the country mean that it will not be safe for our customers and our staff, and all ScotRail train services will be suspended on Friday.

“We recognise the impact that the withdrawal of train services will have on customers, but our first priority is always to ensure the safety of staff and passengers – and this is a necessary step to ensure everyone’s safety during the severe weather.

“Our colleagues at Network Rail Scotland will be working flat out once the worst of the weather passes, to carry out safety checks and assess what repairs are required to reopen the railway.

“We will update our website, mobile app, and social media feeds with the latest travel advice, and customers should check for further updates before they attempt to travel on Saturday morning.”

Customers whose journey has been cancelled or disrupted due to adverse weather can travel from Thursday, January 23 and up to and including Tuesday, January 28 with their existing ticket. Customers can also apply for a fee-free refund on any unused tickets.

Customer are advised to check the ScotRail website or app before travelling on Saturday morning.