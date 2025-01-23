Storm Eowyn: School closures and service disruption as Falkirk district prepares for red weather warning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Schools across Falkirk district will be closed tomorrow amid a red weather alert for strong winds.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk Council has confirmed that all of its schools and nurseries in the area will be closed to pupils and staff.

The local authority has also announced that all non-essential council services will be suspended and all council buildings will be closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those services to be impacted include schools and early learning centres; recycling centres and waste collection; burials and cremations and leisure facilities and visitor attractions.

The whole country is covered by weather warnings on Friday for Storm Eowyn. (Pic: Met Office)

The council confirmed emergency social work cover will be provided and can be contacted via 01324 506070, while emergency housing and roads repairs will continue to be carried out where necessary.

Some services can still be accessed online via www.falkirk.gov.uk.

Residents are asked not to call the contact centre during this period unless it is critical.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news comes as forecasters warn of “very dangerous conditions” as Storm Eowyn sweeps across the country.

A red alert for strong winds will be in force across much of the Central Belt and southern Scotland, including the Falkirk area, between 10am and 5pm on Friday.

The alert also covers Northern Ireland.

Forecasters say "very strong winds” associated with Storm Eowyn will cause “very dangerous conditions and significant disruption”.

Under a red warning, members of the public are warned of flying debris resulting in danger to life; very dangerous driving conditions with fallen trees on roads; damage to buildings and homes; power cuts and disruption to travel with roads, bridges and railway lines closed and delays and cancellations to bus and train services and flights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament on Thursday, First Minister John Swinney said: “Red weather warnings like this are very rare. Our message is simple, please follow the advice from the Met Office and the police, take this seriously and stay safe.”

ScotRail confirmed on Thursday afternoon that it would be suspending all of its services across Scotland on Friday while weather warnings were in place.

BEAR Scotland has warned the storm, which is forecast to bring high winds gusting over 80mph, could see closures and restrictions on bridges.

The conditions would see the Forth Road Bridge closed to all vehicles and the Queensferry Crossing and Clackmannanshire Bridge closed to high sided vehicles, motorcycles and cars with trailers or roof boxes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forth Valley College has closed its campuses to students and staff for Friday with learning and teaching being moved online where possible. This also applies to any exams scheduled to take place.

A spokesperson said staff would contact students directly in regards to alternative arrangements. Work placements will also be cancelled for the day.

Falkirk Council’s ranger service have said that Muiravonside Country Park will be closed on Friday due to the forecast as “it is not safe to visit woodland areas when winds are this strong”.

A craft market which was due to take place in the Howgate Shopping Centre on both Friday and Saturday this weekend will now only take place on Saturday. The decision has been taken to cancel Friday’s market due to the conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the red warning for strong winds, the district also faces other weather warnings in the coming days.

An amber warning for wind remains in place from 6am on Friday until 9pm that night; and a yellow warning for wind is in place from midnight on Friday until 3pm on Saturday.

Forecasters have also issued a yellow warning for snow on Friday, with his warning in place from 3am until noon. It is advised snowfall may cause some travel disruption.

The Met Office advised securing loose items outside homes, including bins, garden furniture, trampolines and sheds, and gathering torches and batteries in case of any power cut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are also advising people not to travel and to stay indoors if they can.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution warned people to stay back from coasts.

Michael Avril, its water safety lead for Scotland, said: “If you plan to visit the coast, the RNLI advises that you stay a safe distance from the water as conditions could knock you off your feet or wash you into the sea.”