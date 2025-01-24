Storm Eowyn: Falkirk district 8.30am update as schools closed, train and bus services suspended, and shops closing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Communities are waking up this morning to prepare for expected winds of 100mph with the arrival of Storm Eowyn.

The Met Office red alert for strong winds will be in force across much of the Central Belt and southern Scotland, including the Falkirk area, between 10am and 5pm.

There is a real risk of damage to buildings and homes.

Police said no motorists should travel during the alert period.

The whole country is covered by weather warnings today for Storm Eowyn. Pic: Met Office

Police Scotland Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan said: “Our advice to any road user is not travelling, and that’s really the message we want to get across today.

“It’s really unusual for us to have a red weather warning and that advice is in place for the duration of that warning.”

Train operator ScotRail said all services were being suspended due to safety concerns.

Bus operator Midland Bluebird said “for the safety of our staff and customers”, services will not operate today between 9am-6pm. They said passengers would be updated on later services.

Falkirk Council has announced that all schools and nurseries will be closed.

Leisure centres, libraries and visitor attractions, including Callendar House, will be closed.

Residents are also being reminded not to put their bins out for collections as refuse services are suspended for the day. Recycling centres at Roughmute and Kinneil are also closed.

Funerals will not take place with burials and cremations postponed.

Only emergency housing and roads repairs will continue to be carried out where necessary.

Some services can still be accessed online via www.falkirk.gov.uk.

People are asked not to call the council’s contact centre today unless it critical.

NHS Forth Valley has said all outpatient clinics and scans at local hospitals have been postponed today. Patients due to undergo surgery are being asked to attend earlier to avoid travel during the red alert.

Many supermarkets have also said they will close for the duration of the storm and people are urged to check local stores for details.

There were reports of panic buying last night with many stores across the district having their shelves cleared of staples such as bread and milk.

Tesco customers received messages and emails informing them stores were to close and home deliveries and click and collect services were also cancelled.

Asda Falkirk has also announced it will be closing from 9am today, while Aldi is closing all its stores in the red weather warning area from 9am to 6pm.

Several independent shops in Falkirk town centre, including Catwalk, Scarlet Ribbons and Sisters, have announced they will remain closed today.

The Howgate shopping centre has said many of its shops and cafes will be closed.

Falkirk Burns Club’s annual celebration that was due to take place at the Grange Manor Hotel in Grangemouth tonight has also been postponed.