Storm Ciara to strike Central Scotland at dawn

The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for the whole UK tomorrow, with severe south-westerly gales reckoned “possible” in Central Scotland.

The worst of the rain is expected to die down tonight, only for Storm Ciara - and high winds - to arrive at dawn.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Frank Saunders, said: “Storm Ciara will bring damaging winds and heavy rain across the UK this weekend and we have issued a range of severe weather warnings giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm.

“Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are expected quite widely across inland areas, with even stronger gusts of 80mph or higher along coastal areas.”

Storm Ciara is expected to cause delays and cancellations to air, ferry and train services, damage to buildings - such as tiles blown from roofs - and there is a “good chance” of power cuts.

There is also said to be a risk of large coastal waves, and difficult driving conditions in heavy rain.