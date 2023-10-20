Storm Babet: Weather warnings remain in place across Falkirk district
Yellow weather warnings remain in place for central Scotland while the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued a local flood warning.
While Angus and Aberdeenshire are experiencing the worst of the storm with a red danger to life warning still in place, other parts of Scotland are also at risk of flooding as rivers respond and drainage systems become overwhelmed. The risk of river flooding is exacerbated by the fact that many catchments are already saturated following recent heavy rainfall events.
There is also concern that surface water flooding may be made worse by debris blocking drainage and culverts as a result of the high winds.
Pascal Lardet, SEPA flood duty manager, said: “There is exceptional rainfall forecast for parts of Scotland over the next 24 hours, and this will lead to significant flooding from both surface water and rivers.”
The heavy and persistent rainfall is expected to continue until tomorrow (Saturday).
Road users are advised to use caution while crossing the Kincardine and Clackmannanshire bridges as high winds are affecting driving conditions.