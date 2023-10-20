News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs

Storm Babet: Weather warnings remain in place across Falkirk district

More rain and high winds are expected today as Storm Babet continues to batter Scotland.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 20th Oct 2023, 07:34 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 07:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Yellow weather warnings remain in place for central Scotland while the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued a local flood warning.

While Angus and Aberdeenshire are experiencing the worst of the storm with a red danger to life warning still in place, other parts of Scotland are also at risk of flooding as rivers respond and drainage systems become overwhelmed. The risk of river flooding is exacerbated by the fact that many catchments are already saturated following recent heavy rainfall events.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There is also concern that surface water flooding may be made worse by debris blocking drainage and culverts as a result of the high winds.

Most Popular
The risk of more flooding across the district remains. Pic: Michael GillenThe risk of more flooding across the district remains. Pic: Michael Gillen
The risk of more flooding across the district remains. Pic: Michael Gillen

Pascal Lardet, SEPA flood duty manager, said: “There is exceptional rainfall forecast for parts of Scotland over the next 24 hours, and this will lead to significant flooding from both surface water and rivers.”

The heavy and persistent rainfall is expected to continue until tomorrow (Saturday).

Road users are advised to use caution while crossing the Kincardine and Clackmannanshire bridges as high winds are affecting driving conditions.

Related topics:ScotlandFalkirkAngusAberdeenshireKincardine