Storm Babet: Weather warning for Falkirk area as more heavy rain and high winds expected
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Met Office has said that it will affect central and eastern Scotland from Wednesday evening and, as the rain moves northwards, will become heavy and persistent from Thursday through to Saturday.
Meanwhile, a red “danger to life” warning has been issued for parts of the north east of Scotland.
The warnings follow some of the heaviest rain Scotland has witnessed since the 1890s only ten days ago and could hit some already saturated and flooded areas.
Flood alerts are already being issued by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) ahead of expected flooding from Thursday, caused by Storm Babet.
David Morgan, SEPA’s duty flood manager, said: “The forecast for the end of this week is showing extremely high rainfall totals, and people should be thinking now about the action they can take to protect themselves and their property. If you haven’t already signed up for Floodline, I would strongly advise you to do so. The service is free and can give you advance notice of flooding in your area.
“Scotland experienced a significant rainfall event that caused extensive flooding in local communities only a few days ago, and with catchments still saturated we’re urging people to be prepared for flooding. We are looking at some forecast totals that are even higher over the next few days, so please do use this time to plan and prepare.
“Further regional Flood Alerts and localised Flood Warnings will be issued as required over the coming days. We continue to work with the Met Office to monitor the situation 24/7..”
Updates on ScotRail services and road conditions are also available online.