The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for much of the UK, including central Scotland, from noon today until 7am tomorrow (Thursday). However, it has already warned that their is a possibility this could shift to amber – the next level of severity.

The storm is likely to cause “dangerous conditions” on the coasts around the country, according to The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

They advised staying a “safe distance” away from the water to avoid being knocked over or washed in by waves.

Bridge closures, power cuts and “small amounts” of damage to buildings are also expected.