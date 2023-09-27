News you can trust since 1845
Storm Agnes: Falkirk gets yellow weather warning for high winds and rain

The district is bracing itself for the arrival of Storm Agnes, the first named storm of the season which is due to sweep across the country bringing winds of up to 80mph.
By Jill Buchanan
Published 27th Sep 2023, 07:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 07:02 BST
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for much of the UK, including central Scotland, from noon today until 7am tomorrow (Thursday). However, it has already warned that their is a possibility this could shift to amber – the next level of severity.

The storm is likely to cause “dangerous conditions” on the coasts around the country, according to The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

They advised staying a “safe distance” away from the water to avoid being knocked over or washed in by waves.

Bridge closures, power cuts and “small amounts” of damage to buildings are also expected.

On Thursday, most parts of the UK will be poised for a “much calmer” forecast with a drier weekend forecast.l

