Snow and ice warnings for Falkirk district

Parts of the Falkirk district have been covered with a blanket of white today amid Met Office warnings for snow and ice.

Following a weekend of high winds and heavy rain thanks to Storm Ciara, which led to flooding, damage to buildings and transport disruption, the country is now facing three days of cold wintry conditions.

Snow in Shieldhill on Monday afternoon. Pic: Michael Gillen

Sleet and snow have been falling throughout the day, with strong winds making it feel much colder.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for snow and ice, which will remain in place until the end of Wednesday.

Tuesday will see no let up to the strong winds, and snow is expected to fall throughout the day.

Wednesday is likely to be clearer with patchy sunshine, although there may still be some wintry showers and ice to contend with.

The Met Office is warning snow and ice may lead to possible disruption to travel on roads, rail and air, power cuts may occur and there may be icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths which could lead to injuries from slips and falls.