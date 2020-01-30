Rainfall leads to flooding headaches for Falkirk motorists and residents

Heavy, almost constant, rainfall

Last night Falkirk Counci roads department stated it was dealing with a high volume of calls regarding flooding, with several squads out trying to assist motorists and residents where they could.

Historic problem areas like Letham once again failed to cope with the heavy rainfall and streets – specfically the entrance to Letham Terrace and Letham Cottages – were completely submerged by floodwate which, as per past stories, possibly contained human waste from nearby homes due to a damaged overflow pipe.

The car park of the Brewers Fayre at Cadgers Brae – near the Premier Inn – was closed to vehicles overnight as floodwater seeped ever higher.

Westburn Avenue in Falkirk was proving a particular problem for motorists as water continued to gather on the road.

According to the MET office forecast the rainfall will stay away for most of today and tomorrow should be cloudy but dry. Unfortunately, the rain will return on Saturday and stay with us for most of the weekend.