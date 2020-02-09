Nationwide flood alerts as Ciara storms into Central Scotland

The latest weather update from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) shows 15 regional flood alerts and 60 local flood warnings in place.

Falkirk has so far escaped the worst effects, but SEPA is urging residents to be prepared in case there’s a turn for the worse.

Advice includes -

Drive with care, and do not travel through deep fast flowing water.

If you are walking along river banks, be also extra careful of wet footpaths and possibly small watercourses in spate.

If your property is vulnerable you should be ready to take action, assess your risk, if required move your car to higher ground, put in place flood guards if you have such equipment, and protect valuables.

All current SEPA flood alerts and warnings can be viewed at floodline.sepa.org.uk/floodupdates or call Floodline on 0345 988 1188.

Nigel Goody, SEPA’s Duty Flood Manager, said: “Storm Ciara has arrived with a dangerous combination of high tides, high storm surge and high inshore waves across coastal areas.

“For the latest information on regional flood alerts and local flood warnings, or to sign up to Floodline call 0345 988 1188 or visit www.floodlinescotland.org.uk.”