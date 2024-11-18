Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Watch as meteorologist Alex Burkill delivers the latest weather forecast, with up to 20 cm of snow possible and an overnight temperature of -8°C.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yellow National Severe Weather Warnings for snow and ice are in place from Monday (November 18) to Wednesday (November 20), affecting parts of Scotland, the whole of Northern Ireland, and parts of northern England, north Wales and the north Midlands.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued amber and yellow cold health alerts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Suri, a Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office said: “An area of low pressure slides its way eastwards on Monday night. The associated frontal system, marking the boundary between cold air in the north and milder conditions to the south, will bring disruptive snow to some areas between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

Splashes from a puddle create icicles on a hedgerow in sub-zero temperatures in Macclesfield. | Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

“This is likely to coincide with rush hour, leading to disruption to some transport routes across a central swathe of the UK on Tuesday morning. It will also be windy in the far south. Updates to the warnings throughout the week are likely, so it is important to stay up to date with the latest forecast.”

Yellow severe weather warnings for snow and ice

Northern Scotland

Snow and hail showers will affect northern parts of Scotland, becoming heavier and more frequent on Monday night, through much of Tuesday and then overnight into Wednesday morning. Two to 5 cm of snow is likely to accumulate quite widely, with up to 10 cm in some places by the end of Tuesday, and perhaps 15 to 20 cm accumulating above 300 metres. Showers may be sleety at times along north-facing coasts, although icy surfaces are likely at times.

Northern Ireland

There will be rain on Monday afternoon, turning to sleet and perhaps wet snow at times during the afternoon, evening and first part of the night. Several centimetres of snow is expected on high ground above 200 to 300 metres, and perhaps 5 to 10 cm across the higher parts of the Sperrins and Mournes. The Met Office says settling snow is unlikely on low ground however, as skies clear overnight, temperatures will fall widely below freezing with ice forming on untreated surfaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern England, North Wales and northern parts of the Midlands

A period of rain, sleet and snow will occur during Monday evening, overnight into Tuesday morning. Most of the snow will likely accumulate on hills, with 5 to 10 cm possible above 200 metres and perhaps as much as 15 to 20 cm above 300 metres. Some snow will settle to lower levels, where 5 to 10 cm would prove more disruptive. This remains uncertain, but is most likely across parts of Yorkshire and Derbyshire. As rain, sleet and snow clear on Tuesday morning, icy stretches are likely to form on untreated surfaces.