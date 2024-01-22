News you can trust since 1845
In pictures: Storm Isha damage in Falkirk

The district woke up to a raft of storm damage across the district – that’s if residents managed to get any sleep at all after the strong winds and heavy rainfall.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 10:46 GMT

Trees have been brought down, closing some roads, while flooding has also caused issues for motorists.

Currently there are no trains running in Scotland as NetworkRail surveys the track network.

Householders are also counting the cost of the damage.

One block of maisonettes in Bantaskine lost large sections of its roof.

Falkirk Council has been contacted for a comment.

Storm Isha blows over a trampoline onto a car on Teviot Street, Bantaskine.

1. Storm Isha

Storm Isha blows over a trampoline onto a car on Teviot Street, Bantaskine. Photo: Michael Gillen

This is not what you want to find when you go to your car.

2. Storm Isha

This is not what you want to find when you go to your car. Photo: Michael Gillen

Storm Isha brings down a roof from maisonettes in Derwent Avenue, Bantaskine.

3. Storm Isha

Storm Isha brings down a roof from maisonettes in Derwent Avenue, Bantaskine. Photo: Michael Gillen

The debris from the roof landed in various locations in the street.

4. Storm Isha

The debris from the roof landed in various locations in the street. Photo: Michael Gillen

