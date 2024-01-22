In pictures: Storm Isha damage in Falkirk
The district woke up to a raft of storm damage across the district – that’s if residents managed to get any sleep at all after the strong winds and heavy rainfall.
Trees have been brought down, closing some roads, while flooding has also caused issues for motorists.
Currently there are no trains running in Scotland as NetworkRail surveys the track network.
Householders are also counting the cost of the damage.
One block of maisonettes in Bantaskine lost large sections of its roof.
Falkirk Council has been contacted for a comment.
