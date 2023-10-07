In pictures: Flooding hits Falkirk district as month's rain falls in 24 hours
With the Met Office issuing an amber weather warning and in some areas a month’s rain falling in 24 hours, there was widespread disruption to road and rail services.
One of the worst affected areas was around the Cadgers Brae Premier Inn and Brewers Fayre restaurant with many vehicles in the car park almost totally submerged.
In Falkirk the following roads are currently closed:
A883 at M876 overbridge
C116 at Letham
Hallam Road, Stenhousemuir
Bowhouse Roundabout into Maddiston
A883 from Checkbar roundabout to Lochlands Loan
Stirling Road by the bus depot in Camelon
You can check for latest updates on Falkirk Council’s website
ScotRail has also announced it is stopping running services early tonight and further disruption is expected tomorrow.
Customers should check the ScotRail website, app, or social media channels regularly for the latest information.
Vincent Fitzsimons, flood duty manager for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), said: “Scotland is experiencing a major rainfall event that is bringing prolonged, heavy rain throughout the day and well into Sunday. I want to be very clear that this is not a normal Autumn weekend for Scotland. We’re expecting extensive river and surface water flooding in affected areas. There is a danger to life. There are widespread impacts to road and rail. There is a risk of more significant community scale property flooding.”
Check for live flood updates