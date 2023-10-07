In pictures: Flooding hits Falkirk district as month's rain falls in 24 hours

News you can trust since 1845
Several roads across Falkirk district have been closed after heavy rain affected much of Scotland today (Saturday).
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 7th Oct 2023, 19:21 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 19:27 BST

With the Met Office issuing an amber weather warning and in some areas a month’s rain falling in 24 hours, there was widespread disruption to road and rail services.

One of the worst affected areas was around the Cadgers Brae Premier Inn and Brewers Fayre restaurant with many vehicles in the car park almost totally submerged.

In Falkirk the following roads are currently closed:

A883 at M876 overbridge

C116 at Letham

Hallam Road, Stenhousemuir

Bowhouse Roundabout into Maddiston

A883 from Checkbar roundabout to Lochlands Loan

Stirling Road by the bus depot in Camelon

You can check for latest updates on Falkirk Council’s website

ScotRail has also announced it is stopping running services early tonight and further disruption is expected tomorrow.

Customers should check the ScotRail website, app, or social media channels regularly for the latest information.

Vincent Fitzsimons, flood duty manager for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), said: “Scotland is experiencing a major rainfall event that is bringing prolonged, heavy rain throughout the day and well into Sunday. I want to be very clear that this is not a normal Autumn weekend for Scotland. We’re expecting extensive river and surface water flooding in affected areas. There is a danger to life. There are widespread impacts to road and rail. There is a risk of more significant community scale property flooding.”

Check for live flood updates

Flooding at The Cadgers Brae Brewers Fayre in Polmont left several people stranded and cars submerged.

1. Flooding

Flooding at The Cadgers Brae Brewers Fayre in Polmont left several people stranded and cars submerged. Photo: Michael Gillen

This motorist in Stenhousemuir having car issues.

2. Flooding

This motorist in Stenhousemuir having car issues. Photo: Alan Murray

Hallam Road in Stenhousemuir was closed due to flooding.

3. Flooding

Hallam Road in Stenhousemuir was closed due to flooding. Photo: Alan Murray

Hallam Road in Stenhousmuir was eventually closed due to flooding.

4. Flooding

Hallam Road in Stenhousmuir was eventually closed due to flooding. Photo: Alan Murray

